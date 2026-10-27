President’s State-of-the-Nation Address to be broadcast live

The event will be attended by deputies of the Qurultay, members of the Cabinet and the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, heads of central government agencies, as well as representatives of the public and labor collectives.

The President’s Address will be broadcast live at 11:00 a.m. on national TV channels and on Akorda’s official social media accounts.

Earlier, during a ceremony honoring the winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games, the Head of State announced he would deliver the Address in October.