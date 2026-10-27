President’s State-of-the-Nation Address to be broadcast live
18:09, 27 October 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to deliver his annual State-of-the-Nation Address on October 28, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The event will be attended by deputies of the Qurultay, members of the Cabinet and the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, heads of central government agencies, as well as representatives of the public and labor collectives.
The President’s Address will be broadcast live at 11:00 a.m. on national TV channels and on Akorda’s official social media accounts.
Earlier, during a ceremony honoring the winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games, the Head of State announced he would deliver the Address in October.
"In October, in accordance with Article 46 of the Constitution, I will deliver an address to the people of Kazakhstan, in which I will set goals and objectives for the upcoming period," said the President.