    Exclusive footage of Kazakhstan’s participation in UN GA sessions released

    12:00, 22 September 2025

    The Kazakh President’s Archives shared rare footage featuring Kazakhstan’s participation in the sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations at the close of the 90s, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Exclusive footage of Kazakhstan's participation in UN General Assembly sessions
    Photo credit: Kazakh President's Archives

    In the photo, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his tenure as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Exclusive footage of Kazakhstan's participation in UN General Assembly sessions
    Photo credit: Kazakh President's Archives

    52nd session of the UN GA, New York, September 30, 1997

    Exclusive footage of Kazakhstan's participation in UN General Assembly sessions
    Photo credit: Kazakh President's Archives

    54th session of the UN GA, New York, September 24, 1999

    Later in March 2011 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was appointed the UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva.

    As earlier reported, the 80th session of the UN GA started its work on September 9.

    President of Kazakhstan UN Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
