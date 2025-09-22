Exclusive footage of Kazakhstan’s participation in UN GA sessions released
12:00, 22 September 2025
The Kazakh President’s Archives shared rare footage featuring Kazakhstan’s participation in the sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations at the close of the 90s, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the photo, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his tenure as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
52nd session of the UN GA, New York, September 30, 1997
54th session of the UN GA, New York, September 24, 1999
Later in March 2011 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was appointed the UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva.
As earlier reported, the 80th session of the UN GA started its work on September 9.