Exclusive footage of Kazakhstan’s participation in UN GA sessions released

In the photo, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his tenure as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Kazakh President's Archives

52nd session of the UN GA, New York, September 30, 1997

Photo credit: Kazakh President's Archives

54th session of the UN GA, New York, September 24, 1999

Later in March 2011 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was appointed the UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva.

As earlier reported, the 80th session of the UN GA started its work on September 9.