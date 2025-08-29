Presidents of Tajikistan, South Korea discuss prospect of bilateral cooperation by phone

At the beginning of the conversation, the Head of our state once again congratulated Mr. Lee Jae Myung on his election to the high office of the President of the Republic of Korea.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries. The parties focused on issues of their further development, including cooperation in the fields of digitalization, industrialization, investment, labor migration, education, and other cultural and humanitarian areas.

In this context, the Leader of the Nation emphasized the constructive role of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in the implementation of various socio-economic projects in Tajikistan. At the same time, the conversation focused on promoting beneficial cooperation within the framework of the “Central Asia-Korea” Dialogue.

During the conversation, the parties also exchanged views on individual issues on the international agenda.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and China have agreed to build two-level highways in Dushanbe.