Kazakh President congratulates new Grand Duke of Luxembourg

In his telegram, President Tokayev emphasized the strength of the bilateral relationship:

"Kazakhstan highly values its long-term partnership with Luxembourg, built on strong ties of friendship and mutual respect. I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our fruitful relations and explore new opportunities of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples," the telegram reads.

The Head of State also expressed his respect to His Royal Highness Henri following the conclusion of his reign as Grand Duke.

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg marked a historic event — the abdication of Grand Duke Henri and the accession to the throne of his eldest son, Guillaume V.