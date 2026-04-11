Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara

The two leaders toured the site, which includes a madrasa, two mosques, and a minaret. In their presence, verses from the Quran were recited and prayers offered for peace and prosperity of the two nations.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Heads of State also spoke with visitors at the complex and posed for a joint photograph.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The mausoleum, where the founder of the Naqshbandi Sufi order is buried, was built in the 16th century. The memorial also houses a museum containing a handwritten 19th-century Quran, original historical documents, books, and other valuable artifacts.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan for a working visit.