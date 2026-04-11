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    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara

    14:37, 11 April 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev began their working program with a visit to the Bahouddin Naqshband Memorial Complex in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two leaders toured the site, which includes a madrasa, two mosques, and a minaret. In their presence, verses from the Quran were recited and prayers offered for peace and prosperity of the two nations.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Heads of State also spoke with visitors at the complex and posed for a joint photograph.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The mausoleum, where the founder of the Naqshbandi Sufi order is buried, was built in the 16th century. The memorial also houses a museum containing a handwritten 19th-century Quran, original historical documents, books, and other valuable artifacts.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan for a working visit.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Central Asia Foreign policy Politics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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