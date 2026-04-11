Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit memorial complex in Bukhara
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev began their working program with a visit to the Bahouddin Naqshband Memorial Complex in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The two leaders toured the site, which includes a madrasa, two mosques, and a minaret. In their presence, verses from the Quran were recited and prayers offered for peace and prosperity of the two nations.
The Heads of State also spoke with visitors at the complex and posed for a joint photograph.
The mausoleum, where the founder of the Naqshbandi Sufi order is buried, was built in the 16th century. The memorial also houses a museum containing a handwritten 19th-century Quran, original historical documents, books, and other valuable artifacts.
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan for a working visit.