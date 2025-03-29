Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold informal talks

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Uzbek counterpart for the visit, noting such informal meetings have become a good tradition.

Photo credit: Akorda

He noted it is a good tradition to share views on the development of cooperation between fraternal and friendly nations.

The Head of State highly appreciated the personal contribution of Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the rapprochement of fraternal nations and the promotion of common goals to ensure sustainable and secure development of the region.

The President of Uzbekistan highlighted the importance of today’s talks for strengthening bilateral ties.

The sides debated prosects for cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport and transit, investment, energy and water, industry and tourism, cultural and humanitarian sectors.

Special attention was paid to regional and international agenda.

Following the talks, the Presidents underlined unwavering commitment to further deepening the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership.

As earlier reported, the Uzbek President arrived in Almaty.