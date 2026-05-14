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    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana

    20:40, 14 May 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, were presented with the potential of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence as the nation’s key technological hub, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, showcased the museum display and the capabilities of the AI cinema to the two leaders. He also shared the long-term vision for Alem.ai’s development.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The visit also included a presentation of the Astana Smart City project.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated in the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Forum.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Türkiye Astana Artificial Intelligence AI IT technologies Ministries
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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