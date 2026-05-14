Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye visit International AI Center in Astana

Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, showcased the museum display and the capabilities of the AI cinema to the two leaders. He also shared the long-term vision for Alem.ai’s development.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The visit also included a presentation of the Astana Smart City project.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated in the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Forum.