Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia visit AIFC
13:22, 1 April 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Heads of State got acquainted with the AIFC structure and its key activities.
The volume of investments attracted through the AIFC reached 14.4 billion US dollars, including 7.1 billion in portfolio investments at the Astana International Exchange and 7.3 billion US dollars in investments of AIFC participants.
Nearly 3,700 companies from 80 countries are registered at the AIFC.
As written before, the President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for an official visit.