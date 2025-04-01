Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia visit AIFC

The Heads of State got acquainted with the AIFC structure and its key activities.

Photo credit: Akorda

The volume of investments attracted through the AIFC reached 14.4 billion US dollars, including 7.1 billion in portfolio investments at the Astana International Exchange and 7.3 billion US dollars in investments of AIFC participants.

Nearly 3,700 companies from 80 countries are registered at the AIFC.

As written before, the President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for an official visit.