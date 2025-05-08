Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia hold talks in Moscow

During the meeting, President Tokayev recalled his official visit to Belgrade last November, highlighting its significance for strengthening mutual understanding and promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

In particular, agreements in trade and investment, manufacturing, energy, construction, agriculture, transport, digitalization, AI and military defense sectors were signed during the visit.

In turn, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated the interest to further expand a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

Both presidents expressed their commitment to implement the agreements reached as well as agreed to continue dialogue on the bilateral and international agenda as part of the upcoming visit of the Serbian President to Astana.

