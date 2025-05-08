President Tokayev meets with Myanmar’s Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing

Speaking at the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his condolences to Myanmar’s Prime Minister over the recent earthquake, that killed many people.

President Tokayev said: “Kazakhstan and Myanmar have always maintained friendly relations, based on mutual respect and trust”.

The meeting highlighted the untapped trade and investment potential between the nations as well as the readiness to explore political and economic prospects.

In this regard, Kazakh leader Tokayev suggested holding reciprocal visits of business officials, incentivizing economic cooperation.

Thanking for the support and compassion, Myanmar’s Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing confirmed interest in future joint work.

During the meeting, ways of cooperation in petrochemistry, agriculture, digitalization, transport and logistics were discussed.

