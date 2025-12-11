Kazakhstan and Iran have great prospects for cooperation, President

President Tokayev noted that more than 33 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Over the years, close interstate cooperation has been achieved, a constructive political dialogue has been built, and the Intergovernmental Economic Commission has been actively working.

He noted the two nations also established interparliamentary ties, and a broad legal framework has been formed with more than 50 agreements signed. Cooperation also continues within international organizations.

“All this is clear evidence of our traditional friendship and partnership,” the Head of State said.

The Kazakh President stressed that Iran enjoys high international authority.

He stressed Iran’s socio-economic and scientific-technical potential is growing. Thanks to the President’s determination, the efforts of the state leadership, and balanced policies, Iran has achieved significant success.

During the meeting, the Head of State wished Iran further prosperity and conveyed his best wishes to the Iran's Supreme Leader, His Excellency Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He underlined that Kazakhstan and Iran have significant prospects for cooperation.

The Kazakh President highlighted cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. Mutual trade turnover is increasing year by year. At the same time, it is necessary to think about diversifying trade. He emphasized it is important to intensify cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics, mining, industry, medicine, and advanced technologies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the documents to be signed today will give new impetus to the development of political and economic cooperation.

Earlier, the Head of State welcomed Masoud Pezeshkian, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, at the Akorda Palace.