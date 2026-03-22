Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran exchange Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz greetings

In his telegram, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that these sacred days, filled with mercy and blessings, would help deepen cooperation and strengthen harmony among Muslim nations.

In response, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished strengthening of unity among the brotherly peoples and stability in the Middle East. He emphasized that the spirit of renewal inherent in Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz would bring peace and prosperity to the Iranian people.

Earlier, world leaders congratulated President Tokayev and all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz.