Presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland hold talks

President Tokayev emphasized that a productive political dialogue at the highest level plays a crucial role in achieving positive outcomes in bilateral relations.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the President of Finland to Kazakhstan will further contribute to further development of the potential for trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Special attention during the talks was paid to the current geopolitical situation in the world.

As written before, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with President of France Emmanuel Macron to debate bilateral cooperation.