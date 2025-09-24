EN
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland hold talks

    02:48, 24 September 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb discussed key issues on the bilateral and international agenda, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Tokayev emphasized that a productive political dialogue at the highest level plays a crucial role in achieving positive outcomes in bilateral relations.

    The Head of State expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the President of Finland to Kazakhstan will further contribute to further development of the potential for trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Special attention during the talks was paid to the current geopolitical situation in the world.

    As written before, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with President of France Emmanuel Macron to debate bilateral cooperation.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Finland Foreign policy President
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
