France is key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in EU, President

The Kazakh President emphasized that France is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the EU.

The sides said that the high-level agreements previously reached are yielding tangible results across various sectors, including energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and healthcare.

Cultural and humanitarian ties are also developing productively.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and France also aligned their views on current geopolitical issues.

Special attention was given to the development of trade and investment cooperation, as well as the prospects for joint initiatives in digitalization and financial technologies.

To support these efforts, the two leaders agreed to intensify contacts between the business communities of both countries.

Earlier, the Kazakh President and PM of Luxembourg held talks.