EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    France is key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in EU, President

    02:16, 24 September 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with President of France Emmanuel Macron to debate bilateral cooperation, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    France is key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in EU, Presidentзді
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President emphasized that France is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the EU.

    The sides said that the high-level agreements previously reached are yielding tangible results across various sectors, including energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and healthcare.

    Cultural and humanitarian ties are also developing productively.

    The Presidents of Kazakhstan and France also aligned their views on current geopolitical issues.

    Special attention was given to the development of trade and investment cooperation, as well as the prospects for joint initiatives in digitalization and financial technologies.

    To support these efforts, the two leaders agreed to intensify contacts between the business communities of both countries.

    Earlier, the Kazakh President and PM of Luxembourg held talks.

    President of Kazakhstan France UN Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All