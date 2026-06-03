Presidents of Kazakhstan and Cyprus hold narrow-format talks in Astana

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that in recent years, bilateral cooperation between the two countries had significantly strengthened.

“In 2019, while serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs, you visited Kazakhstan and stated that you would act as a reliable friend and, in a sense, as an ambassador of our country to the European Union. Today, it can be said with confidence that we have achieved significant results. We have opened embassies in the capitals of our countries, launched direct flights, and implemented a number of other important initiatives. At the same time, I believe that we have considerable potential to further expand bilateral cooperation. For my part, I am ready to make every effort to continue developing our partnership across a wide range of areas,” the Kazakh President said.

For his part, Nikos Christodoulides expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to visit Kazakhstan, emphasizing the prospects for cooperation development.

"I am delighted to have arrived in your country on the first direct flight from Cyprus, accompanied by a large business delegation," he said.

Emphasizing that both countries possess significant potential, he expressed hope that today’s negotiations would contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

“At the same time, I am visiting Kazakhstan in another status. Currently, my country presides in the Council of the European Union. Taking into account the importance of this region, in particular, Kazakhstan, I am ready to discuss the ways for further development of interaction between the European Union and Kazakhstan,” said Nikos Christodoulides.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed visiting President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides at the Palace of Independence in Astana.