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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Cyprus President at Palace of Independence

    11:11, 3 June 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially welcomed visiting President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides at the Palace of Independence in Astana, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Cyprus President at Palace of Independence
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Cyprus President at Palace of Independence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    An honor guard was lined at the Palace of Independence.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Cyprus President at Palace of Independence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Presidential Orchestra performed the national anthems of both countries.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Cyprus President at Palace of Independence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two leaders walked along the red carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan before beginning their talks in a restricted format.

    Besides, the sides are also expected to attend an expanded meeting involving official delegations from both countries.

    Discussions will focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment cooperation, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

    Following the talks, several agreements and memorandums will be signed.

    As written before, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President Kazakhmys Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Republic of Cyprus Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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