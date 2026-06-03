Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Cyprus President at Palace of Independence
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially welcomed visiting President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides at the Palace of Independence in Astana, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
An honor guard was lined at the Palace of Independence.
The Presidential Orchestra performed the national anthems of both countries.
The two leaders walked along the red carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan before beginning their talks in a restricted format.
Besides, the sides are also expected to attend an expanded meeting involving official delegations from both countries.
Discussions will focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment cooperation, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
Following the talks, several agreements and memorandums will be signed.
As written before, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit.