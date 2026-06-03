Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Cyprus President at Palace of Independence

Photo credit: Akorda

An honor guard was lined at the Palace of Independence.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Presidential Orchestra performed the national anthems of both countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

The two leaders walked along the red carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan before beginning their talks in a restricted format.

Besides, the sides are also expected to attend an expanded meeting involving official delegations from both countries.

Discussions will focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment cooperation, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Following the talks, several agreements and memorandums will be signed.

As written before, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit.