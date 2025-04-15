President's Advisor Ruslan Zheldibay meets heads of international media companies

“The II Central Asian Media Forum will start in Astana tomorrow, and today I had a meeting with two of its participants - Chinese media corporation CGTN and Al Jazeera international TV company – global media outlets with a wide geography of broadcasting,” Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Telegram.

The prospects for co-operation in media sphere were in focus of discussion with Deputy Editor-in-Chief of CGTN Ding Yong. Namely, the issues of wide coverage of friendly relations and the dynamics of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China were discussed.

“We have proposed to launch a joint TV project to ensure more active cultural exchange between our countries,” Zheldibay notes,

As for the meeting with Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute Eman Al Amri and Executive Director of Al Jazeera English Issa Ali, the sides discussed the issues related to the training of journalists and other professionals, as well as creation of documentary series about history, nature and achievements of Kazakhstan.

Last year, during the state visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar, the President’s TV and Radio Complex signed a memorandum of cooperation with Al Jazeera.

“One of the topics of the meeting was the opening of a correspondent bureau of Al Jazeera in Kazakhstan. I believe that its opening will let create original news materials on the events in Kazakhstan and entire Central Asia,” he emphasizes.

As it was reported, the Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex and Azerbaijan's AnewZ agreed on cooperation today.