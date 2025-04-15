Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex, Azerbaijan's AnewZ agree on cooperation

The meeting focused on the prospects for the development of interaction, namely in exchange of content between the Silk Way TV Channel and AnewZ, organization of training programs for employees and provision of resources of correspondent networks.

Special attention was given to the issues of participation of Azerbaijani side in the project of launching a common Central Asian TV channel on the ground of Kazakhstan’s Silk Way TV channel.

Rufat Hamzayev emphasized successful development of the Silk Way TV channel, whose content arouses vivid interest of Azerbaijani audience. According to him, there are huge prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation betwen both countries’ media outlets in dissemination of information on the life of Central Asia and the Caucasus.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed on active development of partnership in media sector and sign a cooperation agreement in the nearest future.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan enjoys longstanding productive ties with Azerbaijani mass media. Kazinform News Agency actively cooperates with AzerTAC and Trend news agencies.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan is one of the major media companies of the country, which unites JibekJoly, SilkWay and SilkWayCinema TV channels, Kazinform International News Agency and the Documentary Film Center.

AnewZ is the English-language TV news channel of Azerbaijan, launched on November 4, 2024. The TV channel offers an alternative view of the global news and analytics and broadcasts 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and India’s Prasar Bharati discussed future cooperation in the development of professional ties.