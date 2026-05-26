Presidential TV & Radio Complex's documentary screenings captivate Shymkent

Local audiences were shown the documentary Aral, whose protagonist is Kungutugan Turganbayev, an elderly fisherman who has spent his entire life fishing.

"The water began to recede in the 60s of the last century, but now, thanks to the support of our President, the sea is gradually returning," Kungutugan Aga says.

Photo credit: Qazinform

Shymkent residents also watched with great interest the film Quatty Serıktes (Strong Partner), which chronicles the Head of State's official visit to Japan. The film shows not only diplomatic meetings but also the broader context of cooperation — from economic projects in energy and infrastructure to cultural and educational initiatives, including the opening of new opportunities for universities and creative exchanges.

"Efforts to restore the Aral Sea are an important area of state policy. This film shows the scale of the problem and the ways to solve it, serving as a serious lesson for the younger generation and an example of responsibility for the country's future," said Sarsen Kuranbek, Deputy Akim (Mayor) of Shymkent.

Photo source: Qazinform

In his view, the documentary about the Head of State's visit to Japan sheds light on Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

"Together, these films form a comprehensive picture of how the country is simultaneously addressing internal challenges and opening new horizons for international cooperation," Kuranbek said.

The screening was followed by audience reactions and comments.

According to Gulmira Ospanova, a representative of Sabyr Rakhimov Military College, such documentaries help viewers gain a deeper understanding of the country's history and the issues that matter to the people.

"This project shows how much work is being done to develop the country's economy and strengthen international ties. We have witnessed the tireless efforts of our President, his balanced policies, and his contribution to the development of our country's economy," she noted.

Photo source: Qazinform

Murat Amanbayev, Chairman of Kazakhstan's Public Association of Karabakh Veterans and Disabled Persons in Shymkent, said that such projects are of great importance for educating young people.

"Today we have watched films about the fate of the Aral Sea and the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Japan. These are very serious works. The fate of the Aral Sea is the fate of our entire country and our people. In the second film, we saw the enormous work of the Head of State, his far-sighted policy, and his contribution to the development of the country's economy. We witnessed the great effort behind strengthening international cooperation and advancing Kazakhstan's interests on the world stage," the veteran said.

Shymkent audiences also watched the documentaries Sert (Oath) and Travel Kazakhstan. The film Sert shows how Kazakhstan overcame the aftermath of devastating floods in spring 2024. Under the President's personal oversight, the damage caused by the natural disaster was remedied in a short time: new houses were built, infrastructure was restored, and people returned home.

Photo source: Qazinform

The film Travel Kazakhstan, which highlights the country's tourism potential, also received positive feedback. Audiences saw the country's beautiful landscapes, inspiring scenery, and historical sites in a new light.

From Chronicle to Future aims to promote documentary cinema that shows modern Kazakhstan's history. On screen are all the significant events in the life of society and the state. The nationwide project is being implemented as part of the 30th anniversary of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

The films were created by the Documentary Film Center, the Presidential TV and Radio Complex's own production base. The scriptwriter is Nurlan Kabdai, and the directors are Zukhrab Otarov and Daulet Auelbekov.

Screenings will continue in Taraz, Aktau, Atyrau, Uralsk, Aktobe, Oskemen, Semey, Pavlodar, Petropavl, Kostanay, Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Taldykorgan, and Konayev.

The final screening will take place on September 25 in Almaty.

The screenings are held with the support of regional akimats in local cinemas. Admission is free.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Olzhas Suleimenov's legacy was honored at an international forum in Almaty.