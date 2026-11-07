Presidential TV and Radio Complex’s delegation attends 7th World Media Summit in Beijing

The summit, organized in conjunction with the 95th anniversary of China’s Xinhua News Agency, is being held under the theme "Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action."

The Presidential TV and Radio Complex’s participation in the anniversary event builds on its professional partnership with Xinhua, which covers a wide range of areas, including the exchange of expertise and media content, mutual coverage of major news and events, and the implementation of joint creative projects.

In June 2025, a memorandum of cooperation between media organizations was signed during the China-Central Asia Forum of News Agencies, organized by Xinhua with the support of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex. The agreement provides for the development of new formats of multimedia cooperation and the promotion of information at both national and international levels.

The Astana Consensus was also adopted at the forum. The strategic document outlines priorities for developing information cooperation among the participating countries. It serves as a foundation for regional cooperation in digital technologies, information and IT, while setting key priorities for long-term collaboration between Central Asian countries and China.

Expanding ties with Chinese media organizations is part of the Presidential TV and Radio Complex’s broader program to build an integrated network of partnerships across Asia. Its cooperation agreements already cover media companies in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Pakistan and other Eurasian countries.

The Television and Radio Complex under the Kazakh President is Kazakhstan’s largest vertically integrated media company, covering the entire production and distribution cycle across all media platforms.

Its structure includes Jibek Joly TV and the Jibek Joly radio station, which serve domestic audiences; international channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema and Silk Way Prime; Qazinform International News Agency; the Documentary Film Center; and the TRKLAB digital division.

Xinhua News Agency is China’s official state news agency and one of the world’s largest and most influential news organizations. Founded in 1931, it produces content in 13 languages and operates around 180 correspondent bureaus worldwide.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex had signed memorandums of understanding and cooperation with leading media organizations in Tajikistan during Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s official visit to Astana.