Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex builds new media partnerships with Tajikistan

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The agreements were concluded with the Committee on Television and Radio under the Government of Tajikistan, Safina Television and the Jahonnamo TV channel.

The memorandums were signed by Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, and Nosir Saidzoda, Chairman of the Committee on Television and Radio under the Government of Tajikistan.

The agreements aim to establish a framework for closer professional cooperation, strengthen partnerships in the information sector, expand ties in television and radio broadcasting, and promote collaboration between editorial offices and creative teams.

During the signing ceremony, Kazhibayeva stressed that the partnership is focused on fostering dialogue between Kazakhstani and Tajik media professionals and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Nosir Saidzoda noted that the agreements provide an opportunity to build a long-term partnership with Kazakhstani colleagues.

"We see significant potential in exchanging professional expertise and producing media content that will help our peoples learn more about each other, as well as our respective cultures and traditions," he said.

Both sides highlighted the importance of developing cooperation at several levels, ranging from government institutions responsible for the media sector to national broadcasters.

The signing of the three memorandums marks another step toward strengthening media cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex is a media organization responsible for providing information coverage of the activities of the Head of State. Its media holding includes Jibek Joly TV, the Documentary Film Center, Jibek Joly Radio and Qazinform International News Agency, the country's oldest news agency. Qazinform publishes content in six languages: Kazakh, Russian, Uzbek, English, Chinese and Arabic-based Kazakh.

The Committee on Television and Radio under the Government of Tajikistan is the country's principal government authority responsible for overseeing and regulating public television and radio broadcasting, as well as the cinematography sector.

Jahonnamo is Tajikistan's only 24-hour state television news channel, specializing in breaking news and current affairs analysis. It has an extensive correspondent network both within Tajikistan and abroad.

Safina Television is a leading state broadcaster specializing in cultural, educational and socio-economic programming. It operates a modern digital studio complex in Dushanbe and broadcasts in Tajik and Russian.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed a joint statement outlining priorities for expanding bilateral ties.