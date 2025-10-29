Presidential reforms cover wide range of Kazakhstan development areas, says State Counselor

Senior officials from the President's Executive Office gave reports at the meeting.

During the discussion, they noted key progress. In particular, teams prepared drafts for a conceptual document on domestic policy and the Comprehensive Plan to Combat Drug Addiction and Drug Trafficking for 2026-2028. They are also developing the unified program, "Qazaqstan Balalary" (Children of Kazakhstan).

Furthermore, the Government develops several legislative norms, including measures to regulate support for children with special needs, to protect historical and cultural heritage sites, to increase requirements for information services provided by non-specialists (including psychologists and coaches without professional education), and to facilitate the creation of science cities, to name but a few.

In addition to policy work, significant progress is visible in regional development projects, with construction nearing completion on a multifunctional sports complex in Kokshetau and a rehabilitation center in Atyrau.

The State Counselor emphasized that the Head of State's initiatives cover a wide range of issues.

"The President's reforms, initiated within the framework of the Ulttyq Qurultay, are being implemented across a very wide range of areas: from socio-cultural to economic and infrastructure projects," he stated.

At the same time, all instructions are under the constant supervision of the Secretariat of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

Concluding the meeting, officials affirmed that the Executive Office and the Government will hold follow-up meetings on specific instructions of the Head of State.

As previously reported, the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held in Burabay resort area in March 2025.