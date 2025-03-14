IV meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay begins in Burabay

State Counselor Erlan Karin addressed the participants with a speech of welcome.

“Following the meeting in Atyrau [III meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay was held in Atyrau on March 15, 2024 – edit], a special action plan was adopted. With the support of the Parliament deputies, laws on combating domestic violence, drug addiction, drug trafficking, and vandalism were adopted. The production and sale of electronic cigarettes has been banned. New honorary titles have been included in the list of state awards. The National Day of Book was set up to instill the culture of reading. In general, 10 laws were drafted to implement the ideas outlined at the last year’s Qurultay. Nine of them have already been implemented,” said Karin.