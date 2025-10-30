President Zhaparov checks preparations for early parliamentary elections

Using his passport, he underwent online identification, after which the system determined his electoral district and polling station and issued a ballot. President marked his choice next to a notional candidate and cast the ballot into the ballot box.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, demonstrated to the President operation of the election equipment and the features of remote voting. During the test, the system also showed the mechanism for preventing double voting: when attempting to undergo online identification at another polling station, the program notified that the voter had already voted and did not issue a ballot. President emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency, technical readiness, and accessibility of the electoral process for all citizens.

He instructed CEC and the relevant state bodies to ensure the uninterrupted operation of all polling stations, including remote voting points, as well as to conduct broad information and awareness campaign to increase voter turnout.

It should be recalled that the test remote voting is being conducted by CEC at all polling stations in the country, as well as in a number of cities in Russia. Similar tests were previously held on October 10 and 20 of this year.

The purpose is to provide citizens with the opportunity to learn new remote voting system and to ensure its reliability and convenience.

Earlier, it was reported that the candidate nomination for the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan is nearing completion.