President warns of AI threat in spreading destructive content

"The rapid development of technology is accompanied by a serious transformation of the information space. There are also those who deliberately spread destructive content, sow discord in society, and set citizens against one another. All of this results in unnecessary and even dangerous discussions dominated by the language of hatred. In the hands of such actors, artificial intelligence turns into an information weapon, with unlawful content produced in a conveyor-like stream. Such actions are inadmissible. The legal consequences of destructive content dissemination should be clearly and regularly clarified to the citizens,” said the President.