President urges retaining expert potential in Kazakhstan
At a roundtable with heads of international organizations and leading foreign universities on Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he is deeply committed to retaining expert potential, knowledge, and experience in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State expressed confidence that today's discussion would open a new chapter of cooperation marked by deeper practical engagement.
"First of all, we are creating real infrastructure. I mean campuses of the relevant universities. The Moscow State Institute of International Relations was mentioned here as a very good example, alongside Cardiff University. And what I have just seen is very impressive. I hope that next year we will launch several campuses here, in Astana. And this work, definitely, must continue, because this is a top priority for us.
In addition, I am ready to provide any support to any university that wants to open branches here, in Kazakhstan's capital, or in other regions of the country.
As I have already said at the conference and the forum, I am very interested in preserving and retaining expert potential, knowledge and experience here, in Kazakhstan. Because for us, science, education and high technologies are extremely important," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
Participants in the roundtable also included Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) Rector Anatoly Torkunov, North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power President Liu Junguo, Cardiff University President Wendy Larner, Seoul Cyber University President Lee Eun-joo, Urumqi Vocational University President Ge Chengguang, Anhalt University President Jörg Bagdahn, Gazi University Rector Uğur Ünal, and National Research Nuclear University Rector Vladimir Shevchenko.
Earlier at the roundtable, the Kazakh President identified the training of qualified personnel as one of the key priorities for the country’s large-scale transformation.