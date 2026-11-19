"First of all, we are creating real infrastructure. I mean campuses of the relevant universities. The Moscow State Institute of International Relations was mentioned here as a very good example, alongside Cardiff University. And what I have just seen is very impressive. I hope that next year we will launch several campuses here, in Astana. And this work, definitely, must continue, because this is a top priority for us.

In addition, I am ready to provide any support to any university that wants to open branches here, in Kazakhstan's capital, or in other regions of the country.

As I have already said at the conference and the forum, I am very interested in preserving and retaining expert potential, knowledge and experience here, in Kazakhstan. Because for us, science, education and high technologies are extremely important," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.