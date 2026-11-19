In his address, the President identified the training of qualified personnel as one of the key priorities for the country’s large-scale transformation.

He said Kazakhstan is launching the People’s Construction initiative, which goes far beyond the construction of individual facilities. The program envisions a comprehensive modernization of the nation’s infrastructure, including the energy sector, including nuclear power, as well as transportation, water management, and digital infrastructure.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the core principle of this nationwide initiative is simple: build, and build again. In essence, this is the country’s response to the challenges of the new era of artificial intelligence.

He emphasized that implementing such an unprecedented project will require a new generation of engineers, technical specialists, and researchers. Kazakhstan is therefore inviting international partners to join efforts in training these professionals and conducting applied research in priority areas.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed the importance of integrating artificial intelligence into education and science. In his view, adopting AI should not be limited to purchasing software.

He said contemporary educational programs, training of the teaching staff, development of a reliable digital infrastructure and clear principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence are needed.

Addressing those gathered, the Head of State called for identifying and removing obstacles that hinder cooperation, including financial constraints, administrative procedures, and barriers to academic mobility. He also proposed discussing projects that could be launched in the near future and the specific commitments each side is prepared to undertake.

Earlier, he stressed that only those countries capable of generating new knowledge, training highly-qualified personnel and translating scientific ideas into technologies would achieve success.