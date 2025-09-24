President Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Address discussed in Prague

The event brought together representatives of Czech political and expert circles, the business community, and academia.

In his opening remarks Mr. Bakyt Dyussenbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic, highlighted the key messages of the Address. In particular, the Kazakh diplomat underlined that the Address defines new strategic priorities for the country’s development, including the introduction of artificial intelligence, the acceleration of digital transformation, and the transition to a unicameral Parliament.

In turn, Czech experts, noted the timeliness and scale of the initiatives announced in the Address. Special emphasis was placed on the drafting of a Digital Code and the integration of digital technologies into the education system, which open broad prospects for development and international cooperation.

According to the political scientists, the proposed institutional reforms, including the transition to a unicameral parliamentary system, demonstrate Kazakhstan’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of public governance and strengthening democratic institutions.

Participants stressed the importance of the Address in the context of Kazakh – Czech cooperation in the fields of energy, housing and utilities, the digital economy, education, innovation, and parliamentarism.

The parties agreed to continue active work aimed at strengthening Kazakh–Czech cooperation, taking into account the promising areas outlined in the President’s Address.

Earlier the Government adopted the National Action Plan to implement the President’s Address.