Government adopts National Action Plan to implement President’s Address

The Prime Minister noted that in the Address titled “Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation,” Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had instructed the Government to take a series of systematic measures to transition the country into a new phase of development.

“The Government has been assigned specific objectives for the implementation of digital solutions and artificial intelligence into the economy, agricultural sector, logistics, and housing and utilities sector. We will take effective measures to fulfill the President’s strategic initiatives aimed at improving the investment climate, modernizing key industries, enhancing the efficiency of the state, and providing social security for those in need,” Bektenov said.

According to him, it is necessary to ensure the country’s sustainable development through deep digital transformation, economic modernization, and human capital development.

“The National Action Plan for the implementation of the Head of State’s Address presented today meets all the objectives. The heads of government agencies must ensure the high-quality and timely execution of the plan's measures, and all financing issues must be resolved promptly,” he added.

During the vote, the draft National Action Plan was supported unanimously. The Ministry of National Economy and the Government’s Office were instructed to submit a draft of the respective Presidential Decree to the Presidential Administration. The Deputy Prime Ministers are to ensure control and coordination of the plan's implementation as assigned.

As Kazinform earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address on September 8.