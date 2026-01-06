President Tokayev’s modernization vision gains strategic interest in Algeria

During the meeting, Akhmetov handed over to Minister Bouamama the text of the President’s interview, entitled “Kazakhstan Has Entered a New Stage of Modernization.” The Algerian side reviewed the document with great interest, noting Kazakhstan’s achievements and initiatives in building an ideological and information foundation.

Minister Z. Bouamama expressed confidence that the key messages of the interview, along with the reforms underway in Kazakhstan and the achievements attained, would be covered by leading Algerian media outlets.

Furthermore, a translation of the Basic Principles, Values, and Directions of the Domestic Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan was provided for study and practical use. The document aroused significant interest on the Algerian side, which highly appreciated the systematic and well-balanced approaches of Kazakhstan’s leadership.

The Algerian side noted that Kazakhstan’s experience in shaping its domestic and foreign policy is of particular interest in the context of today’s geopolitical turbulence.

The sides held detailed discussions on promising areas of cooperation and possible exchanges of experience in promoting a positive image of their countries on the global stage through foreign policy institutions, as well as within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Communication of Algeria.

Taking into account the similarities in economic structures, complex geopolitical realities, and growing global challenges, Zoheir Bouamama emphasized Algeria’s interest in studying and adapting Kazakhstan’s most successful practices, particularly in the field of external information work and the formulation of strategic priorities in domestic policy.

Overall, the interlocutors outlined a plan of joint actions, including exchanges of official and expert delegations, as well as the development of a legal and regulatory framework for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Qazinform reported that Kazakh Ambassador Madiyar Menilbekov met with Bandar Al-Khorayef, the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.