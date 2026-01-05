EN
    New opportunities for industrial cooperation discussed in Riyadh

    19:45, 5 January 2026

    Kazakh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met on Sunday with Bandar Al-Khorayef, the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    During the negotiations, particular attention was paid to developing industrial cooperation, including the mining and metallurgy sector, as well as exchanging experiences and implementing joint projects.

    The parties emphasized the significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation. They noted a shared interest in deepening the strategic partnership across priority economic sectors.

    Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify dialogue and identified specific areas of collaboration.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev held a meeting with Liu Bin, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.

