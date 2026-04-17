President Tokayev attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 panel session

Those participating in the panel session titled as Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties are President of Northern Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

The moderator of the session is Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, member of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye, former minister of foreign affairs.

As it was reported, ADF2026 is expected to bring together participants from 155 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government, 61 ministers, 52 foreign ministers, and 15 members of parliament. Overall participation will include leaders, diplomats, policymakers, academics, business representatives, media, and civil society actors.

The forum will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and bilateral meetings. According to the program, more than 40 sessions will address global trends, regional developments, and major challenges across political, economic, environmental, and technological fields. Discussions will also focus on strengthening international cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity to support a more inclusive and effective global system.