President Tokayev wishes Nigeria prosperity on Independence Day

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Nigeria as a reliable partner in Africa and advocates further strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by wishing the President of Nigeria every success in his responsible state service and peace, progress and prosperity to the people of Nigeria.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the National Day.