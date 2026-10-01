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    President Tokayev wishes Nigeria prosperity on Independence Day

    13:04, 1 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to his counterpart President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Independence Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Nigeria as a reliable partner in Africa and advocates further strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by wishing the President of Nigeria every success in his responsible state service and peace, progress and prosperity to the people of Nigeria.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the National Day.

    Kazakhstan President President of Kazakhstan Nigeria Africa Diplomacy
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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