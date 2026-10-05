President Tokayev wishes happy birthday to Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon

President Tokayev noted Emomali Rahmon’s historic contribution to the establishment of a sovereign Tajikistan, maintenance of peace and harmony in the country, and its long-term progress.

The Head of State highly valued the role of Tajikistan’s leader in strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, founded on centuries-old bonds of friendship and mutual support.

During their conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon also noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations. They emphasized the importance of further expanding Kazakh-Tajik cooperation across the full spectrum of interstate interaction.

In addition, the heads of state also exchanged views on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda and discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the National Day of Republic of Korea.