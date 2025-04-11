President Tokayev visits Shymkent’s Marai E7 Group company

Marai E7 Group is a supplier of dressings and titanium implants necessary for trauma surgeries and internal fixation.

During the visit, the Head of State learnt about the pharmaceuticals and medical items produced in Shymkent, which plays a key role in developing the domestic pharmaceutical sector.

Shymkent city hosts 19 pharmaceutical enterprises, including the country’s leading company Chimfarm.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the Tassay industrial zone in Shymkent.