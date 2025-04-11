Kazakh President inspects Tassay industrial zone in Shymkent

The Tassay industrial zone hosts 33 enterprises with total investments of 44.5 billion tenge. Nine more investment projects are under way to offer nearly 800 new jobs.

As part of his visit, the Head of State attended an exhibition of products of light manufacturing, machinery, construction and furniture industry.

The President was also informed about construction of a 350 billion tenge worth combined cycle power plant by Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş.

President Tokayev also familiarized with the production line of Asia Trafo plant, manufacturing autotransformers, oil-filled power transformers and reactors, which are exported to the CIS countries.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with urban planning of Shymkent city.