President Tokayev visits Shokan Ualikhanov Military College

The head of state toured the Shokan Ualikhanov Military College of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was briefed on its activities.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was shown demonstration performances the gathering’s participants on the Aibyn obstacle course, which was designed after the Dubai SWAT Challenge obstacle course, as well as the Action Air practical shooting training area.

Photo credit: Akorda

The president was also introduced to the Aibyn App, a digital platform for patriotic youth education, and visited the college's library.

Photo credit: Akorda

In addition, the head of state toured the college's educational and laboratory building, where cadets train using domestically produced simulation systems.

Photo credit: Akorda

The visit also included a display of modern military equipment, including the Arlan armored vehicle, manufactured in Kazakhstan, as well as advanced unmanned aerial technologies.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the end of the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the keys to a new bus to the head of the military college, Aibek Gabdrakhov.

The Ministry of Defense's Cadet Corps was established by the presidential decree on July 1, 1996. In 2000, the institution was named after the distinguished Kazakh scholar and military officer Shokan Ualikhanov. In 2020, the Cadet Corps was officially renamed the Shokan Ualikhanov Military College.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had delivered a speech to the attendees of the 12th International Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering 'Aibyn'.