Kazakhstan’s future rests with young people, says President Tokayev at Aibyn-2026

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the 12th International Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering "Aibyn", which is being held in Akmola region’s Shchuchinsk city.

This year’s program features military sports, intellectual, creative, and military-applied competitions. The event gathered more than 50 teams from across Kazakhstan, as well as from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

In his speech, Tokayev stated that the event plays an important role in strengthening the character of the younger generation and fostering patriotism.

President Tokayev stressed that the competition allowed the ‘strongest and most determined young warriors’ of Kazakhstan to prove their remarkable capabilities, as well as young representatives from friendly and brotherly nations - Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.

This large-scale competition is taking place at a truly significant time for our country. In March, Kazakhstan adopted a new Constitution. This historic event will shape the future of our state and have a direct impact on the destiny of our nation. The Basic Law, which reflects the aspirations and hopes of all our people, was adopted first and foremost for the benefit of the younger generation, said the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev stated: “The future of our country is in the hands of young people,” describing them as “patriotic, educated, hardworking, creative, and courageous”. He emphasized that the ambitious representatives of the new generation would strengthen Kazakhstan's standing and lead it toward progress, adding that he had great confidence in them.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a telegram of condolences to Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez.