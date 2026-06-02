President Tokayev visits football academy Atletico de Madrid Kazakhstan

The Head of State toured the academy's dormitory, which can accommodate up to 180 residents. It currently serves as the training ground and home for 116 children recruited from all over the country.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Selected by Spanish coaches from a pool of 4,000 hopefuls, these young athletes enjoy top-tier facilities designed to balance education, intensive training, and personal development.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also reviewed academy development and sports expansion plans. The project features two artificial-turf outdoor football fields, a 500-seat indoor arena, and a new administration building.

Photo credit: Akorda

It was highlighted that the site was specifically chosen for its climatic conditions perfect for endurance training.

Photo credit: Akorda

The pristine mountain air and optimal climate of Almaty region's Talgar district significantly accelerate children's physical recovery.

Photo credit: Akorda

During his visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected a football pitch equipped with a FIFA-standard turf, where youth players were actively honing their ball control and teamwork through Spanish coaching methodologies.

Photo credit: Akorda

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Spain to Kazakhstan, Luis Francisco Martínez Montes, Atletico Madrid Football Club Board Member David Villa, and Atletico Madrid Football Club Deputy Director of Academy and International Expansion María Teresa Chiriví.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the GREEN ECO modern greenhouse complex, where he examined the advanced technologies used to cultivate natural crops for the Kazakhstani market.