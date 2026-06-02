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    Head of State tours GREEN ECO greenhouse complex

    16:39, 2 June 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the GREEN ECO modern greenhouse complex, where he examined the advanced technologies used to cultivate natural crops for the Kazakhstani market, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State tours GREEN ECO greenhouse complex
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State tours GREEN ECO greenhouse complex
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Operating completely chemical-free - without any synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, the enterprise employs 160 people and distributes its products to 10 cities throughout Kazakhstan. The president also toured the nation's premier garden center and nursery Lukomorye, which uses automated technology to yield up to 1.5 million trees, ornamental shrubs, and flowers yearly.

    Head of State tours GREEN ECO greenhouse complex
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The center's products are in high demand in all major cities of the country and are exported to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Head of State tours GREEN ECO greenhouse complex
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Tokayev was also briefed about the ongoing work to create the Turanga ornamental plant nursery, which plans to grow about 130 thousand trees and 3.5 million shrubs.

    Head of State tours GREEN ECO greenhouse complex
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the Kazakh President highlighted the untapped agricultural potential in Almaty region. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Agriculture Technology
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