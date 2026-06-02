Head of State tours GREEN ECO greenhouse complex
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the GREEN ECO modern greenhouse complex, where he examined the advanced technologies used to cultivate natural crops for the Kazakhstani market, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Operating completely chemical-free - without any synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, the enterprise employs 160 people and distributes its products to 10 cities throughout Kazakhstan. The president also toured the nation's premier garden center and nursery Lukomorye, which uses automated technology to yield up to 1.5 million trees, ornamental shrubs, and flowers yearly.
The center's products are in high demand in all major cities of the country and are exported to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
President Tokayev was also briefed about the ongoing work to create the Turanga ornamental plant nursery, which plans to grow about 130 thousand trees and 3.5 million shrubs.
Earlier, the Kazakh President highlighted the untapped agricultural potential in Almaty region.