Head of State tours GREEN ECO greenhouse complex

Photo credit: Akorda

Operating completely chemical-free - without any synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, the enterprise employs 160 people and distributes its products to 10 cities throughout Kazakhstan. The president also toured the nation's premier garden center and nursery Lukomorye, which uses automated technology to yield up to 1.5 million trees, ornamental shrubs, and flowers yearly.

Photo credit: Akorda

The center's products are in high demand in all major cities of the country and are exported to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev was also briefed about the ongoing work to create the Turanga ornamental plant nursery, which plans to grow about 130 thousand trees and 3.5 million shrubs.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the Kazakh President highlighted the untapped agricultural potential in Almaty region.