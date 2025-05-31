President Tokayev visits ALZHIR memorial complex of victims of political repressions

The Head of State laid flowers at the memorial and honored the memory of the fallen with a moment of silence.

Photo credit: Akorda

On May 31, Kazakhstan traditionally holds the day of remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions.

Photo credit: Akorda

The study of the fate of politically repressed individuals and the rehabilitation of innocent victims is a long and important process that continues to this day, despite the passage of a century.

