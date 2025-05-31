EN
    President Tokayev visits ALZHIR memorial complex of victims of political repressions

    11:16, 31 May 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan paid a visit to the “ALZHIR” Museum and Memorial Complex of Victims of Political Repressions and Totalitarianism, Kazinform News Agency refers to the press service of Akorda.

    ALZHIR memorial complex of victims of political repressions
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State laid flowers at the memorial and honored the memory of the fallen with a moment of silence.

    ALZHIR memorial complex of victims of political repressions
    Photo credit: Akorda

    On May 31, Kazakhstan traditionally holds the day of remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions.

    “ALZHIR” Museum and Memorial Complex of Victims of Political Repressions and Totalitarianism
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The study of the fate of politically repressed individuals and the rehabilitation of innocent victims is a long and important process that continues to this day, despite the passage of a century.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who paid the official visit to Kazakhstan at the Astana International Airport.

