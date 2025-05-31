President Tokayev visits ALZHIR memorial complex of victims of political repressions
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan paid a visit to the “ALZHIR” Museum and Memorial Complex of Victims of Political Repressions and Totalitarianism, Kazinform News Agency refers to the press service of Akorda.
The Head of State laid flowers at the memorial and honored the memory of the fallen with a moment of silence.
On May 31, Kazakhstan traditionally holds the day of remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions.
The study of the fate of politically repressed individuals and the rehabilitation of innocent victims is a long and important process that continues to this day, despite the passage of a century.
