EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Giorgia Meloni at Astana Airport

    21:25, 30 May 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, at the Astana Airport, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that the President of Kazakhstan has held today extended talks with the Italian Prime Minister. During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues covering key areas of the bilateral agenda. Mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and implementing new initiatives that contribute to the progressive development of Kazakh-Italian relations was confirmed.

    The sides also adopted a joint statement to expand  strategic partnership.

    Kazakhstan, Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Kazakhstan and Italy Politics Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All