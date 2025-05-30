Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Giorgia Meloni at Astana Airport
21:25, 30 May 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, at the Astana Airport, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Recall that the President of Kazakhstan has held today extended talks with the Italian Prime Minister. During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues covering key areas of the bilateral agenda. Mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and implementing new initiatives that contribute to the progressive development of Kazakh-Italian relations was confirmed.
The sides also adopted a joint statement to expand strategic partnership.