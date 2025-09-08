Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Russia and Uzbekistan this year

am sure that a balanced, constructive foreign policy, which meets our state's strategic national interests, will greatly benefit Kazakhstan's sustainable socio-economic development in the age of digitalization and artificial intelligence. The fact that many countries want to develop friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan primarily speaks of the authority and prominence of our state on the international stage. Kazakhstan makes its contribution to solving important international problems and values cooperation with all interested states, both near and far from us," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

He added that his recent official visit to China included fruitful negotiations on the full range of bilateral relations, which are developing in the spirit of an eternal strategic partnership.

"My visits to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan were successful. I will visit Russia and Uzbekistan at the end of the year. We are preparing to host the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan in Astana, and have scheduled meetings and negotiations with the heads of state of several Asian and European countries. Kazakh-American dialogue is actively developing. We are also developing multifaceted contacts with the European Union," the President said.

He also highlighted that this year is rich in commemorative dates, particularly the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War II.

"The solemn events held in Moscow and Beijing should be viewed as a tribute to the eternal memory of the dozens of millions of victims of the bloodiest war in the history of mankind, as a warning against attempts to revise its outcomes or unleash a new global conflict," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Noting the importance of seeking compromises for the sake of lasting peace and universal progress, the President added, "Therefore, Kazakhstan welcomed the results of the Russian-American Summit in Alaska, as well as the signing of the peace declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington through the mediation of President Trump."

The second remarkable date is the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations, which became the fundamental institutional embodiment of the results of World War II.

"The UN still has no alternative, and in Kazakhstan's view, should serve as the main platform for negotiations to justly resolve all pressing international issues. At the same time, there is a pressing need for UN reform, primarily, its key body - the Security Council. Soon, I plan to address the Anniversary Session of the General Assembly in New York, where I will present Kazakhstan's vision of the international situation, including our proposals for reforming the United Nations," the President announced.

