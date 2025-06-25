EN
    President Tokayev to visit Belarus

    17:14, 25 June 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Belarus to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and Eurasian Economic Forum, the press service of Akorda reported.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    On June 26-27, Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will visit Minsk to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and Eurasian Economic Forum, a press release reads.

    Earlier the President addressed Aibyn XI International Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering in Aktobe

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
