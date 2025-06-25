President Tokayev to visit Belarus
17:14, 25 June 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Belarus to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and Eurasian Economic Forum, the press service of Akorda reported.
