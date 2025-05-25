Kazakh President congratulates Jordan on Independence Day
10:00, 25 May 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and the people of Jordan on their national holiday, the Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
The Head of State said the constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan strengthens year after year. He also highly appreciated the King’s contribution to all-around development of bilateral ties.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Abdullah II success and the people of Jordan well-being and prosperity.
