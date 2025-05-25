EN
    Kazakh President congratulates Jordan on Independence Day

    10:00, 25 May 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and the people of Jordan on their national holiday, the Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State said the constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan strengthens year after year. He also highly appreciated the King’s contribution to all-around development of bilateral ties.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Abdullah II success and the people of Jordan well-being and prosperity.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on 20th anniversary of Strategic Partnership Treaty.

