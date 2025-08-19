Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirms Kazakhstan’s commitment to Paralympic movement’s goals

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Kazakh leader praised the mission of the Paralympic movement, stressing that Kazakhstan shares the noble goals of the movement. The President noted that the achievements of Kazakhstani Paralympians on the global stage strengthen the country’s image as an inclusive, sustainable, and socially responsible state.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for advancing the Paralympic movement worldwide, across Asia, and here in Kazakhstan. We are ready to be your reliable partners, and I am confident that together we will achieve much in promoting and expanding this movement, said Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

In their turn, Andrew Parsons and Majid Rashed thanked the Kazakh President for his support of Paralympic sport and for helping host the 8th APC General Assembly in Astana. They highlighted the steady growth of the movement in Kazakhstan, built on the principles of equal opportunity.

Parsons praised the performance of Kazakhstani athletes at the Paris Paralympics, where the team won nine medals, including two gold - the first ones for the country.

Kazakhstani athletes follow in the footsteps of their predecessors and continue to inspire future generations. These achievements are no coincidence, but the result of systematic work and a clear strategy for the future. We highly value Kazakhstan’s commitment to Paralympic sport, said the IPC president.

Rashed, who previously visited Astana in 2018, noted the strong training facilities available to para-athletes in Kazakhstan.

All delegations are enjoying their time here, we have been warmly welcomed, and the atmosphere created by the people of Kazakhstan makes us feel at home, he said.

The discussions also covered the prospect of Kazakhstan hosting competitions under the auspices of the IPC and APC, as well as opportunities for Kazakhstani Paralympians to participate in international educational and development programs.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the conclusion of the meeting, Tokayev awarded Parsons and Rashed the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd degree, for their contribution to the advancement of the Paralympic movement.

Paralympic sport is expanding rapidly in Kazakhstan, with 19 disciplines now practiced nationwide. More than 800 competitions are held annually, involving over 10,000 participants, while the national team includes more than 1,000 athletes.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with mayor of Shymkent city Gabit Syzdykbekov to review the city’s socio-economic development for the first half of 2025.