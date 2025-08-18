EN
    President Tokayev to hold series of meetings with regional governors

    12:16, 18 August 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to have a series of meetings with the governors of regions today, Kazinform News Agency reports citing BORT N1 Telegram channel.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Governors of Akmola and Kostanay regions – Marat Akhmetzhanov and Kumar Aksakalov - will report to the President on the regions' development results.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, who reported on the results of the region's socio- economic development and plans for the upcoming period.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Politics Regions Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
