President Tokayev to hold series of meetings with regional governors
12:16, 18 August 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to have a series of meetings with the governors of regions today, Kazinform News Agency reports citing BORT N1 Telegram channel.
Governors of Akmola and Kostanay regions – Marat Akhmetzhanov and Kumar Aksakalov - will report to the President on the regions' development results.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, who reported on the results of the region's socio- economic development and plans for the upcoming period.