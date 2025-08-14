President Tokayev briefed on socio-economic development of Zhetysu region

During a meeting on Thursday, Issabayev reported that 178 billion tenge worth of investments were attracted to the region in the first half of the year, marking a growth of 29.5%.

An investment pool for 2025/27, which includes 128 projects worth 2.6 trillion tenge and is set to create 10,600 jobs, was formed. In particular, a mining and processing plant, industrial park ‘Kazakhstan-China International Industrial Town,’ a wind turbine manufacturing plant, and an international cargo and passenger airport are set to be constructed.

The Head of State was briefed about the promotion of the agro-industrial complex. It was noted that this year, the region is expected to harvest 540,000 tons of sugar beets and produce 78,000 tons of sugar.

The President was also informed about the region’s transport-logistics and transit potential, implementation of infrastructure projects, gasification, as well as social infrastructure construction and maintenance.

Addressing the tourist sector development, Issabayev stressed that work is ongoing to modernize the coastal infrastructure of Lake Alakol, saying: “Reconstruction of a runway of the airport in Usharal was completed as well as modernization of sewage and electricity networks are underway”.

The governor added that the layout of the tourist and recreational zone Balkhash was designed; the road connecting Lepsy – the coast of Lake Balkhash was reconstructed; the project is underway to build engineering infrastructure; as well as the road en route Almaty-Ust Kamenogorsk-Lepsy-Aktogay is set to be renovated by late 2025.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance to continue to develop the sugar industry, provide residents with natural gas as well as adopt measures to improve tourist infrastructure and create comfortable conditions for tourists. The Kazakh President also instructed to monitor the preparedness of housing and public utilities as well as social facilities for the upcoming heating season.

Earlier today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met Astana city’s Ombudsperson Bayan Zhalmaganbetova.