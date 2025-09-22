President Tokayev to be first among CIS leaders to address 80th UN General Assembly Session

The President’s speech is tentatively scheduled between 13:00 and 14:00 New York time (22:00-23:00 Astana time). Notably, he will be the first among the CIS leaders to address the session.

In total, 97 heads of state are expected to deliver speeches.

Earlier, Kazakh President’s Archives shared rare footage featuring Kazakhstan’s participation in the sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations at the close of the 90s.

It is worth noting that at the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazakhstan plans to present its vision for reforming the Organization.