    President Tokayev to be first among CIS leaders to address 80th UN General Assembly Session

    23:08, 22 September 2025

    On September 23, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to participate in the opening of the General Debate of the UN General Assembly 80th session, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    President Tokayev to be first CIS leader to deliver speech at 80th UN General Assembly Session
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President’s speech is tentatively scheduled between 13:00 and 14:00 New York time (22:00-23:00 Astana time). Notably, he will be the first among the CIS leaders to address the session.

    In total, 97 heads of state are expected to deliver speeches.

    Earlier, Kazakh President’s Archives shared rare footage featuring Kazakhstan’s participation in the sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations at the close of the 90s.

    It is worth noting that at the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazakhstan plans to present its vision for reforming the Organization.

