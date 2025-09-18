President Tokayev thanks Golovkin for his role in returning boxing to Olympic Games Program

“Defending the country’s reputation on the international stage is not only a great honor, but also a great responsibility. Your victories inspire young people. It can be said with confidence that our athletes are making a contribution to strengthening the nation’s health. To be a champion means to add to the glory of the country, because the fame of our athletes is the fame of the entire nation, an indicator of our state’s authority. This will help popularize sport and promote healthy life style in our society,” he highlighted.

The Head of State noted that being a world-class athlete is a high responsibility, as champions serve as role-models for the younger generation.

“We must instill in young people a sense of patriotism, diligence, education, discipline, organization and compassion. I consider you, the strongest athletes of Kazakhstan, worthy of the champion's title. Everyone knows that reaching the highest level in big-time sports is not easy, and maintaining it is even harder. Therefore, one cannot simply rest on the laurels of past victories. Ahead is the world’s main sporting event - the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The people of Kazakhstan have high hopes for you. Therefore, in order to justify this trust, you need to start preparing for the upcoming competitions right now. I am confident that the national team's victory at the World Boxing Championships is an important step on the way to the top of Olympus,” he concluded.

Earlier it was reported, that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an official award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 2025 World Boxing Championships.